NIA conducts searches across J&K to investigate Pak terror conspiracy

National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted searches at 32 locations across Jammu and Kashmir as part of its continuing investigations against terror conspiracy by Pakistan-backed proscribed terrorist organisations. The searches were conducted since early morning at the residential premises of hybrid terrorists and overground workers associated with Pakistan-based offshoots. The NIA investigations revealed that the Pakistan-based operatives were using social media and online apps to facilitate and promote terror. The Investigation Agency seized 2 Live cartridges, 1 fired bullet head and 1 bayonet during the searches along with several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data and documents. This evidence will be subjected to a thorough scrutiny by the agency to unravel the details of the terrorist conspiracy. Further investigation in the case is underway.