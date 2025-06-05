Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

NIA conducts searches across J&K to investigate Pak terror conspiracy

Jun 5, 2025

AMN

National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted searches at 32 locations across Jammu and Kashmir as part of its continuing investigations against terror conspiracy by Pakistan-backed proscribed terrorist organisations. The searches were conducted since early morning at the residential premises of hybrid terrorists and overground workers associated with Pakistan-based offshoots. The NIA investigations revealed that the Pakistan-based operatives were using social media and online apps to facilitate and promote terror. The Investigation Agency seized 2 Live cartridges, 1 fired bullet head and 1 bayonet during the searches along with several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data and documents. This evidence will be subjected to a thorough scrutiny by the agency to unravel the details of the terrorist conspiracy. Further investigation in the case is underway.

