AMN

In Sikkim, 63 tourists were airlifted today at Chaten in Mangan district. IAF’s two MI-17 helicopters and NDRF teams were pressed into services today. However due to inclement weather and challenging terrain in North Sikkim, the evacuation process has been called off for the day. The evacuated tourists have been sent to Bagdogra airport and Siliguri by the Sikkim government.