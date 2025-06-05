Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis plants a tree to strengthen “ek Ped Maa ke Naam” campaign

Jun 5, 2025

AMN

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today planted a tree at his official residence in Mumbai on the occasion of World Environment Day to strengthen the special tree plantation campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’.
A campaign to eradicate single-use plastic was conducted at Girgaon Chowpatty in the presence of the Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde.
At the event, Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde and Cultural Affairs and Information Technology Minister and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District, Adv. Ashish Shelar, jointly unveiled the State Climate Change Action Plan, the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0 Toolkit, and the conceptual framework of the Sulphur Emission Scheme.

