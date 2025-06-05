Gujarat: Commitment turns into community action by planting sapplings through people’s participation

AMN

On this World Environment Day 2025, Gujarat is turning environmental commitment into community action. From tree plantations to a tribute forest, and from awareness campaigns to young artists getting honored – this year, the message is clear: Plant today, protect tomorrow . In Gujarat two major green initiatives were launched today to preserve the Mother Earth.

On the morning of World Environment Day, the Secretariat Complex in Gandhinagar witnessed a meaningful beginning. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Matruvan Vankavch – a living forest of 16,000 trees being planted across the campus – as a tribute to mothers and Mother Earth alike.This green initiative is part of the ‘Ek Ped Maan Ke Naam 2.0’ campaign, which was originally launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2024. In a vibrant celebration of World Environment Day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also launched Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s ambitious campaign – ‘Mission for Million Trees’ – by planting saplings and inspiring mass participation. As a key part of this campaign, he flagged off a tableau and 11 special tree chariots that will travel across the city to encourage citizens to plant trees and raise environmental awareness. In a deeply symbolic and heartfelt gesture, the Chief Minister also initiated the construction of ‘Sindoor Forest’ by planting saplings. This forest, comprising 551 Sindoor trees, will be created in Chandlodia Ward in memory of ‘Operation Sindoor’, a mission that embodies strength, sacrifice, and sustainability.The day also celebrated the creativity and commitment of young minds. Five winners of the environmental painting competition were felicitated by the Chief Minister, who awarded them bicycles – promoting both eco-friendly transportation and a greener lifestyle. These combined efforts reflect not just policy, but people’s participation – a green Gujarat powered by collective consciousness. From saplings in soil to ideas in young minds, this World Environment Day is a reminder that change begins with a single step or a single tree.