IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in several states

AMN/ WEB DESK

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert over Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Western Madhya Pradesh today due to very heavy rainfall. According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall conditions will continue over the Northeastern states today and decrease from tomorrow. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds up to 50 kilometres per hour will be present over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand today. In Northwest India, similar conditions are predicted over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Meanwhile, the weather agency has forecast heat wave conditions over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal today.