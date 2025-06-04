Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in several states

Jun 4, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert over Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Western Madhya Pradesh today due to very heavy rainfall. According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall conditions will continue over the Northeastern states today and decrease from tomorrow. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds up to 50 kilometres per hour will be present over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand today. In Northwest India, similar conditions are predicted over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Meanwhile, the weather agency has forecast heat wave conditions over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal today.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Assam Floods: Over 6.3 lakh affected, death toll rises to 12

Jun 4, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

MP: 9 killed in road accident in Jhabua

Jun 4, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP demands funds during meeting with Central Finance Commission

Jun 4, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Paraguay President Santiago hopes to expand trade between India & Mercosur bloc

4 June 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS

BJP slams Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over Operation Sindoor remarks

4 June 2025 11:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

AIIMS Delhi, IIT Delhi to establish Center of Excellence for AI in healthcare

4 June 2025 11:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Railways deactivate more than 2cr unauthorised booking IDs

4 June 2025 11:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!