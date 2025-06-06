PM Modi leads tree plantation drive, flags off 200 electric buses in Delhi

Vinit Wahi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday led a special tree plantation drive at Bhagwan Mahavir Vanasthali Park in New Delhi on the occasion of World Environment Day. Mr. Modi planted a Banyan sapling under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative. The sapling was planted as a part of the Aravalli Green Wall project, which aims to reforest the 700 kilometres of the Aravalli range.

The project is intended to spread green cover in the five kilometers buffer area around the Aravalli hill range in 29 districts of four states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Gujarat. It aims to boost biodiversity of the Aravallis with afforestation, reforestation and restoration of water bodies. It also aims to improve the soil fertility, water availability and climate resilience of the region. The project will benefit the local communities by providing them with employment and income generation opportunities.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi also flagged off 200 electric buses under the Delhi Government’s sustainable transport initiative, promoting clean urban mobility and symbolising the nation’s collective responsibility towards ecological balance.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have called upon citizens to strengthen their resolve and reaffirm their commitment to protecting the planet.

In a social media post, President Murmu wrote, Every action for the environment makes a difference, and collective efforts can lead to a greener earth for future generations. She also urged the people to promote eco-friendly behaviour.

Vice President Dhankhar wrote, the welfare of all living beings is intrinsically linked to the health of the planet. He also called for a collective action for a greener, cleaner, and more resilient future for all.

Prime Minister Modi shared a video on protecting the environment. He complimented all those working at the grassroots to make the environment greener and better