Haryana police crack down cybercrime racket targeting job aspirants

Jun 6, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Haryana Police has cracked down on a cybercrime racket targeting job aspirants through a fake Haryana Staff Selection Commission website. Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Dr. Sumita Misra, informed that the mastermind behind the scam, who created and operated the fraudulent portal, has been arrested from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. A total of six accused are currently in police custody, which includes four suspects from Gorakhpur, one from Kurukshetra, and one from Fatehabad. Dr. Misra said the site was hosted on a third-party domain and was collecting money via QR codes in the name of registration fees. She said that the fake website was immediately removed from Google, and the QR code was also deactivated to prevent further exploitation of candidates.

