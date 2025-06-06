Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

ED conducts raids in money laundering case linked to Mithi River desilting scam

Jun 6, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted raids at over 15 locations in Mumbai and Kochi, including the residences of actor Dino Morea, his brother, and several contractors, in connection with a 65 crore rupees money laundering case linked to the Mithi River desilting scam. The searches were carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are based on a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The FIR alleges large-scale irregularities in the award and execution of desilting contracts for the Mithi River, which led to a financial loss to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to investigators, tenders for hiring specialised dredging equipment were allegedly manipulated to benefit select contractors. The Economic Offences Wing has registered a case against 13 people, including BMC officials and private contractors. Morea, who was questioned by the EOW earlier this week, is among those under the ED’s scrutiny as the probe widens.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Govt to open Driving training schools in Tribal areas, says Gadkari

Jun 17, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP blast: 4 dead in explosion at firecracker Unit in Amroha

Jun 16, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Last rites of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani today evening

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!