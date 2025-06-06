ED conducts raids in money laundering case linked to Mithi River desilting scam

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted raids at over 15 locations in Mumbai and Kochi, including the residences of actor Dino Morea, his brother, and several contractors, in connection with a 65 crore rupees money laundering case linked to the Mithi River desilting scam. The searches were carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are based on a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The FIR alleges large-scale irregularities in the award and execution of desilting contracts for the Mithi River, which led to a financial loss to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to investigators, tenders for hiring specialised dredging equipment were allegedly manipulated to benefit select contractors. The Economic Offences Wing has registered a case against 13 people, including BMC officials and private contractors. Morea, who was questioned by the EOW earlier this week, is among those under the ED’s scrutiny as the probe widens.