AMN/ WEB DESK

In Sikkim, all the stranded tourists at Lachen in Mangan district have been evacuated today. Both the DC and SP of Mangan, who were monitoring the rescue mission, confirmed this. Today, IAF’s helicopters operated from Bagdogra and Pakyong, airlifted the remaining stranded tourists and some local people too at Chaten. All the evacuees have now left for their destinations.