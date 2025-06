The Prime Minister also flagged off the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Srinagar Vande Bharat Express after visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Station as part of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over 46 thousand crore rupees at Katra.

