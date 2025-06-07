8 militants arrested in Manipur, firearms recovered

AMN/ WEB DESK

Security forces today have arrested eight militants belonging to various proscribed outfits from Manipur’s Imphal West and Bishnupur districts. The police officials said that three active cadres of the banned United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) were apprehended from Ghari Makha Leikai area in Imphal West District on Thursday, while four members of the outlawed Peoples’ Liberation Army were nabbed from Taothong Khunou in the district and Bishnupur.

Besides, one active cadre of the PREPAK (Pro) was also arrested from Wangoo Ahallup Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur on Thursday.