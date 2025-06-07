Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Indian Army launches ‘Operation Shiva’ to ensure foolproof security for Amarnath Yatra 2025

Jun 7, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Indian Army has launched Operation Shiva, a comprehensive security initiative to provide foolproof security to the 38-day-long Amarnath Yatra, slated to commence on July 3. This annual pilgrimage draws thousands of devotees to the sacred Amarnath Cave shrine in J&K, located at an altitude of 3,888 meters. 

Akashvani Correspondent that in the light of recent security challenges, including the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, the Army, in coordination with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), J&K Police, and Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), has deployed robust measures to ensure the safety of the pilgrims. The “Operation Shiva” involves over 42 thousand security personnel, including units from CRPF, BSF, SSB, ITBP and CISF, stationed across strategic locations along the two primary yatra routes- Pahalgam and Baltal. The operation incorporates advanced security protocols, including high-altitude route clearance, drone surveillance, CCTV monitoring and deployment of bulletproof vehicles as part of a three-tier security setup.

Anti-sabotage operations and rigorous checks along the pilgrimage routes are being conducted to thwart any potential threats. Army’s efforts are complemented by enhanced medical facilities, improved transport services, and upgraded accommodation arrangements starting from Lakhanpur, the entry point to J&K. Pertinently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a high-level review meeting in Jammu on May 29, had emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring a seamless and secure pilgrimage. The Amarnath Shrine Board has also introduced mandatory Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards for pilgrims to enhance safety and tracking.

