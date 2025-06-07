Chinnaswamy Stampede: Karnataka CM announces suspension of Bengaluru Police Commissioner

AMN/ WEB DESK

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has suspended Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda and several other senior police officials in connection with the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the state capital that killed 11 people. He also ordered the arrest of representatives of the RCB team, event management firm DNA Entertainment, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). An FIR has been registered against them under various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister also announced a one-man judicial probe, headed by Justice Michael D’Cunha, a retired High Court judge of Karnataka, into the tragic incident. The commission will submit its report within 30 days. The cabinet has also decided to suspend the Circle Police Inspector of Cubbon Park Police station, AK Girish and Assistant Commissioner of Police, C Balakrishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police of the central division, Shekhar H Tekkannavar, and Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, who was in charge of the stadium. The Chief Minister said he has instructed the DGP and IGP of the state to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB, DNA event managers, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening outside the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team’s first-ever IPL victory celebrations.

BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra has demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. He alleged that the rift between the two led to the state government’s failure to prevent the tragic incident.