IMD predicts rainfall activity over Northeast India likely to continue for next 7 days

Jun 7, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall over Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today.

The IMD said, rainfall activity over the Northeast region is likely to continue for the next seven days. The Met Department has predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning over Southern Peninsular India in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Karnataka and over Central India in Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha till the 10th of this month. Light to moderate rainfall is predicted over East Rajasthan till tomorrow while dusty winds are likely to prevail over West Rajasthan over the next two days.

