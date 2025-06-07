Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Eminent scholar and author Daji Panshika passes away

Jun 7, 2025

AMN

Eminent scholar and author Daji Panshikar, known for his deep knowledge of Indian epics and contributions to Marathi literature, passed away at his residence in Maharashtra’s Thane following a brief illness. He was 92. Panshikar was widely respected for his scholarly interpretations of texts like the Mahabharata, Eknaathi Bhagwat, and Bhavarth Ramayan.

His insightful commentary and lectures earned him a prominent place in Maharashtra’s intellectual and cultural landscape. Panshikar also played a key role in the theatre world as a guiding force behind the organisation Natyasampada Natya Sanstha. His final rites will be held today at the Jawahar Bagh Crematorium.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to the renowned author, also known as Narahari Vishnu Shastri, calling him a vital link in the scholarly tradition that highlighted the richness of Indian culture and saintly literature. He also acknowledged Panshikar’s significant role in popularising interpretations of epic texts during his time.

