Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Karnataka Police Intensifies Probe In RCB Celebration Stampede Case

Jun 7, 2025

AMN

The Karnataka police have intensified their investigation into the tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory celebration earlier this week.

Fresh First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against multiple parties including the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise and few members of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for alleged lapses in event management. Earlier an FIR was registered against RCB’s event management firm, DNA Entertainment Networks.

Following a petition filed by the State Cricket Association, the Karnataka High Court has directed the Bengaluru police not to take any coercive action against three office bearers of KSCA including Association President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A. Shankar, and Treasurer E.S. Jairam, provided they cooperate with the probe. Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar issued the interim order, with the next hearing scheduled for Monday.

In a related move, the state government has sacked Member of Legislative Council and Chief Minister’s political secretary. Additionally K. Govindaraj and transferred Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), Hemant M. Nimbalkar. Both actions are reportedly linked to failures in managing the event. Meanwhile, opposition parties BJP and JD(S) have demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Home Minister, accusing them of mishandling of the RCB celebration event.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Govt to open Driving training schools in Tribal areas, says Gadkari

Jun 17, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP blast: 4 dead in explosion at firecracker Unit in Amroha

Jun 16, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Last rites of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani today evening

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!