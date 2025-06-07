Karnataka Police Intensifies Probe In RCB Celebration Stampede Case

AMN

The Karnataka police have intensified their investigation into the tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory celebration earlier this week.

Fresh First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against multiple parties including the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise and few members of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for alleged lapses in event management. Earlier an FIR was registered against RCB’s event management firm, DNA Entertainment Networks.

Following a petition filed by the State Cricket Association, the Karnataka High Court has directed the Bengaluru police not to take any coercive action against three office bearers of KSCA including Association President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A. Shankar, and Treasurer E.S. Jairam, provided they cooperate with the probe. Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar issued the interim order, with the next hearing scheduled for Monday.

In a related move, the state government has sacked Member of Legislative Council and Chief Minister’s political secretary. Additionally K. Govindaraj and transferred Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), Hemant M. Nimbalkar. Both actions are reportedly linked to failures in managing the event. Meanwhile, opposition parties BJP and JD(S) have demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Home Minister, accusing them of mishandling of the RCB celebration event.