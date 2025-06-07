Prosperous Farmers Key to Viksit Bharat: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

AMN

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that making India a developed country depends on improving farming and making farmers more prosperous. He encouraged farmers to make the most of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan by listening to scientists and using their advice to improve their work. He was speaking at a programme in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh today.

At the event, development projects worth over 51 crore rupees were launched. Mr. Chouhan also approved building houses for all families listed in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin 2018 (Awas Plus list) in Madhya Pradesh. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the construction of 7,85,356 houses, with about 9,424 crore rupees to be spent on the project.

The Minister also announced a labour budget of 6,263 crore rupees for Madhya Pradesh under MNREGA this year. He shared that the government is quickly expanding the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, aimed at empowering women.

He said, so far, over 1.48 crore women have become financially strong under the program, which is part of the Ajeevika Mission.