Bakrid Celebrated with Fervour in Puducherry

AMN

Marking the festival of Bakrid with religious fervour, more than a thousand devotees congregated at Gandhi Thidal on the Beach Road in Puducherry today to offer special prayers. Organised by the Tawheed Jamaath, the gathering saw participation from men, women, and children, all dressed in traditional attire, coming together in a spirit of unity and devotion.

Following the mass prayers, attendees exchanged festive greetings, spreading the message of peace and brotherhood. Special prayers were also held at over 100 mosques across the Union Territory, including prominent ones such as Khuthba Mosque, MeeraPalli, and Nellithope Eidgah mosque in Puducherry, and the Grand Mosque in Karaikal.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy extended greetings to Muslim community on the occasion. Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha is observed by Muslims worldwide as a festival of sacrifice and faith.