MoS Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Lauds Goa’s Sustainable Infrastructure Model

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, along with Goa’s Minister for Transport and Panchayati Raj, Shri Mauvin Godinho, visited various development sites in Goa today, appreciating the state’s integrated approach towards sustainable infrastructure and citizen-centric services.

The visit included an inspection of the state-of-the-art all-in-one sewage and waste processing plant, a first of its kind in the country. Dr. Chandra Sekhar, praised the facility for its innovation in managing dry, wet, and sanitary waste to produce electricity, gas, clean water, and recycled materials. He expressed interest in replicating such a model in Andhra Pradesh.

During the tour, Dr. Chandra Sekhar also visited the Sub-District Hospital, Joggers’ Park, and Vaddem Lake, where he lauded the clean, modern healthcare facilities and the green public spaces available to citizens.

Dr. Chandra Sekhar highlighted his ministry’s efforts to promote SHGs as engines of economic participation for women. He emphasized the importance of involving women in India’s development.

Both ministers underlined the importance of state-centre coordination for achieving the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047