DMRC Completes Key Tunnel on Tughlakabad-Aerocity Golden Line Corridor

Jun 7, 2025

AMN

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today completed the construction of an underground tunnel between Maa Anandmayee Marg and Tughlakabad Railway colony station on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor of Phase-IV, which is also known as the Golden Line.

The breakthrough of the Tunnel Boring Machine took place in the presence of the Minister for Transport of the NCT of Delhi, Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh. Managing Director of DMRC and other senior officials were also present. This new tunnel has been constructed at an average depth of approximately 18 meters. About 566 rings have been installed in the tunnel, with an inner diameter of 5.8 meters.

