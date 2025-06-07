NIA Chargesheets Goldy Brar, 4 Others in 2024 Gurugram Club Bombings

AMN

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against five accused, including a designated Individual Terrorist, Goldy Brar, in a case relating to bomb attacks at two clubs in Gurugram, Haryana, in 2024.

NIA has charged Canada-based Goldy Brar, along with Sachin Taliyan, Ankit, Bhawish and US-based Randeep Singh under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, Explosives Substance Act, and UA(P) Act. Barring Goldy Brar and Randeep Malik, all others have been arrested in the case.

NIA sources informed that the bomb attacks on Warehouse Club and Human Club in Gurugram were part of the larger conspiracy by the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) to spread communal disharmony and disrupt peace in the state of Haryana and neighbouring regions by unleashing violence.

As per NIA investigations, the terror syndicate is actively involved in various criminal activities including raising terror funds, procuring explosives and arms & ammunition, and promoting terror amongst the common people to threaten the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country. Further probe is on.