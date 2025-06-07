Bihar Leads in Digital Health Push Under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

AMN

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission’s (ABDM) journey in Bihar showcases the power of digital healthcare.

The mission has strengthened the digital health infrastructure by registering thousands of health facilities and professionals under the Health Facility Registry (HFR) and Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR). AIR Correspondent reports that the state has shown remarkable progress in ABHA ID creation and Scan and Share adoption.

“With increasing electronic health records and training coverage, Bihar is rapidly moving towards a connected and efficient healthcare ecosystem. Bihar Health Application Visionary Yojana for all-BHAVYA is a flagship digital health initiative under Mukhyamantri Digital Health Yojana which integrates with ABDM to create electronic health records with unique IDs for patients and reduce paperwork. Under the scheme, more than 15 thousand health facilities are registered in Bihar and more than 35 thousand health professionals are registered.

Talking to Akashvani News, Chief Medical Officer of Nalanda District, Jitendra Singh said that more than 11 lakh 84 thousand Ayushman Cards have been created in the district. He added that 38 Ayushman Bharat scheme empanelled hospitals are in the district currently.

Through the Ayushman Bharat Health Account-ABHA application , Over 92 percent patients use Scan and Share feature to register themselves in the hospital avoiding the queues for tokens in the state. Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission aims to make healthcare more transparent, secure, inclusive, accessible, and most importantly citizen citizen-centric. For Parikrama, Aman Yadav, Aakashvani News, Nalanda.