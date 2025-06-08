Flood Toll Rises to 23 in Assam; SDRF Continues Rescue Efforts in Affected Areas

AMN

Assam’s flood situation showed further improvement. Over 3 lakh 30 thousand people are still reeling under the deluge in 12 districts.

Two people died due to floods and landslides in the Kamrup Metro district in the afternoon today. About 1000 villages and over 12500 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state. The State Government has engaged SDRF teams for rescue operations. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, over 36 thousand people are in the 133 relief camps and embankments breached were reported at seven locations today.

Rainfall has been less in most districts and scattered in some, leading to a recession in the water level of the major rivers. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has informed that moderate rain is very likely to occur at isolated places of the upper Assam districts.

The current first wave of floods and landslides has so far claimed 23 lives.