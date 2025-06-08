Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Northern Railway begins commercial operations of Vande Bharat between Katra & Srinagar

Jun 8, 2025
Northern Railways has begun commercial operations of Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar. The Vande Bharat express train, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Katra on June 6, connects Kashmir with the rest of the country through rail.

Passengers who boarded the trains from Katra to Baramulla, or vice versa, expressed immense enthusiasm, with many stating they had eagerly awaited the opportunity to travel to Kashmir by train.

The first day of commercial operations went smoothly, as the trains reached their destinations by yesterday evening. Public excitement was high, with most of the seats booked within hours of the train’s inauguration.

According to Northern Railway, two Vande Bharat train sets made four trips during the day between Katra and Srinagar. The train has two travel classes – Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC) – with tickets priced at 715 rupees and 1,320 rupees.

