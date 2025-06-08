Three New Ministers Inducted into Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet in Telangana

AMN/ WEB DESK

Three Congress legislators, G Vivek Venkata Swamy, A. Laxman Kumar and V Srihari have been sworn-in as ministers in the Telangana State Cabinet this afternoon. Telangana State Governor Jishnu Dev Varma administered the oath of office and secrecy at a ceremonial event held at the Darbar Hall in Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

This is the first expansion of about 13-month-old Revanth Reddy’s cabinet in Telangana. With this induction of 3 ministers, the number of ministers in the cabinet has gone up to 15.

The State Legislative Assembly has 119 seats and accordingly, the cabinet can accommodate three more inductions in the coming days. The long-awaited expansion has also created some discontentment among a few aspirants who expressed their anger for not getting a chance, following which the PCC leadership is trying to pacify them.

The portfolio allotment is yet to be known for the newly inducted ministers. The ceremonial swearing-in has witnessed the presence of several eminent people from different walks of life.