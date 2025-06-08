Flood Situation Improves in Assam; IMD Predicts Likelihood of Moderate Rain at Isolated Places

AMN/ WEB DESK

The flood situation in Assam improved further today. There in no report of any death due to flood or landslides today. The State Government has engaged SDRF teams for rescue operations. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, over 30 thousand people are in the 130 relief camps. Over 3 lakh people are still reeling under the deluge in 12 districts in around 900 villages.

Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are receding, but some rivers continue to flow above danger levels at few places. In the light of the improved flood situation in Kamrup district, ferry services resumed today over the Brahmaputra between Guwahati and North Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted very likelihood of moderate rain at isolated places in Cachar, Sribhumi and Hailakandi districts of of Barak Valley. The current first wave of floods and landslides have so far claimed 23 lives.