CBI Arrests Arambai Tenggol Member at Imphal Airport in Manipur Violence Case

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI has arrested a member of Arambai Tenggol at Imphal Airport today. He was involved in various criminal activities related to Manipur violence in 2023. CBI is investigating Manipur violence cases as per the direction of the Supreme Court.

CBI said in a statement that the trial of the Manipur violence cases has been shifted from Manipur to Guwahati in view of the law and order situation in Manipur. The arrested member of Arambai Tenggol has been brought from Imphal to Guwahati. He will be produced before the competent court for police remand.