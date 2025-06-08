Sikkim govt rescues stranded locals through special helicopter sortie from landslide-hit Chaten

AMN/ WEB DESK

28 stranded persons have been evacuated from Chaten in Mangan district by Special Helicopter Sortie today. Official sources said that the Sikkim government, in response to urgent request from stranded locals, tourist taxi drivers, and government officials at Chaten, has successfully air evacuated 28 stranded individuals, including 3 minors. All evacuees have reached Pakyong Greenfield Airport safely.

Our correspondent reports that a special helicopter sortie was deployed today to facilitate this immediate evacuation, ensuring timely assistance to those stranded in the area. Earlier on Friday, all the stranded tourists were airlifted from Chaten.