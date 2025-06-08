Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Police Detains 66 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals

Jun 8, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Delhi Police has detained 66 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the city for several years. Police said, the detainees, who had been residing in northwest Delhi without valid documents are being processed for deportation to Bangladesh.

The police coordinated with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to initiate verification and legal action against these foreign nationals. All of them had entered the country illegally and were living in violation of visa and immigration norms. Police said, the FRRO is currently completing the legal and documentation formalities for their deportation. They will be sent back to Bangladesh following due process.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Sikkim govt rescues stranded locals through special helicopter sortie from landslide-hit Chaten

Jun 8, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

CBI Arrests Arambai Tenggol Member at Imphal Airport in Manipur Violence Case

Jun 8, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Flood Situation Improves in Assam; IMD Predicts Likelihood of Moderate Rain at Isolated Places

Jun 8, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Police Detains 66 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals

8 June 2025 5:16 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Sikkim govt rescues stranded locals through special helicopter sortie from landslide-hit Chaten

8 June 2025 5:15 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

CBI Arrests Arambai Tenggol Member at Imphal Airport in Manipur Violence Case

8 June 2025 5:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Flood Situation Improves in Assam; IMD Predicts Likelihood of Moderate Rain at Isolated Places

8 June 2025 5:13 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!