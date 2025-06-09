Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’

Rekha Gupta DELHI CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that Delhi government has set a target of planting 70 lakh trees this season to improve the city’s environment. Under the initiative of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today planted a sindoor plant in memory of her mother at a government school in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi. Ms. Gupta said that the Delhi education department and schools are participating in the second series of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’. She accused the previous government of never taking this project forward through the Delhi Government’s platform.