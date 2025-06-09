Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’

Jun 9, 2025
Rekha Gupta DELHI CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that Delhi government has set a target of planting 70 lakh trees this season to improve the city’s environment. Under the initiative of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today planted a sindoor plant in memory of her mother at a government school in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi. Ms. Gupta said that the Delhi education department and schools are participating in the second series of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’. She accused the previous government of never taking this project forward through the Delhi Government’s platform.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Govt to open Driving training schools in Tribal areas, says Gadkari

Jun 17, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP blast: 4 dead in explosion at firecracker Unit in Amroha

Jun 16, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Last rites of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani today evening

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!