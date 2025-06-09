Delhi Police arrests 66 Bangladeshi citizens living illegally

AMN

Delhi Police has arrested 66 Bangladeshi citizens living illegally in the National capital’s Wazirpur and New Sabzi Mandi areas. All arrested illegal citizens are members of eleven families. Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-West District, Bhishm Singh, said that a special campaign was launched to identify and apprehend illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in the jurisdiction of North-West District.

These illegal citizens were arrested after receiving intelligence information. The proactive and intelligence-driven operation was aimed at not only apprehending those attempting to flee but also deterring the illegal movement of foreign nationals in the region.