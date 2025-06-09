Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of murdered Raja, surrenders at Ghazipur police station

Jun 9, 2025
honeymoon murder

Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of the murdered Raja Raghuvanshi, surrendered at Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh last night. The Special Investigation Team of the Meghalaya police nabbed three persons in connection with the killing of Raja.

Two suspects were from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and one from Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The couple from Indore had come to Meghalaya on a honeymoon trip. Later on, both went missing from 23rd May onwards.

The body of Raja Raghuwanshi was discovered later, but the search for his wife, Sonam Raghuwanshi, was going on. Top police sources confirmed the above development. CM Conrad K Sangma confirmed this in his tweet and congratulated Meghalaya Police for the remarkable feat.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Police arrests 66 Bangladeshi citizens living illegally

Jun 9, 2025
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’

Jun 9, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Police Detains 66 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals

Jun 8, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

India has witnessed rapid transformation across diverse sectors in last 11 years: PM

9 June 2025 10:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Singapore cargo ship en route from Colombo to Mumbai caught fire near Kozhikode

9 June 2025 10:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of murdered Raja, surrenders at Ghazipur police station

9 June 2025 10:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Police arrests 66 Bangladeshi citizens living illegally

9 June 2025 10:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!