Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of murdered Raja, surrenders at Ghazipur police station

honeymoon murder

Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of the murdered Raja Raghuvanshi, surrendered at Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh last night. The Special Investigation Team of the Meghalaya police nabbed three persons in connection with the killing of Raja.

Two suspects were from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and one from Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The couple from Indore had come to Meghalaya on a honeymoon trip. Later on, both went missing from 23rd May onwards.

The body of Raja Raghuwanshi was discovered later, but the search for his wife, Sonam Raghuwanshi, was going on. Top police sources confirmed the above development. CM Conrad K Sangma confirmed this in his tweet and congratulated Meghalaya Police for the remarkable feat.