Railways to install automatic door-closing system on Mumbai’s suburban rail network

Jun 10, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today held a detailed meeting with the team of Integrated Coach Factory to find a practical solution to the issue of automatic door closing in local non AC trains in Mumbai. The meeting took place in the wake of an unfortunate incident in Mumbai earlier in the day wherein four passengers lost their lives while travelling on the footboard of a local train.

The Railway Ministry in a statement said that after detailed discussions, it was decided that new non AC trains will be designed and manufactured keeping in mind the appropriate ventilation in the coaches. The first train featuring the new design will be ready by November this year and after necessary tests and certification, it will run by January next year.

Executive Director, Information and Publicity of Railway Board Dilip Kumar said, Indian Railways has decided to install an automatic door-closing system on all new coaches being manufactured for Mumbai’s suburban rail network.

Meanwhile Maharashtra government has announced an ex-gratia of 5 lakh rupees each to the kin of the deceased who died after falling off a local train in Mumbai.

