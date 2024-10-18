India and Bhutan Discuss Strengthening Hydropower Cooperation

ADITYA RAJ DAS / NEW DELHI

Bhutan’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, met with Power Minister Manohar Lal in New Delhi today. The meeting focused on strengthening the longstanding cooperation between the two nations in the hydropower sector. Both sides discussed enhancing their collaboration to further boost energy production from the Puna-1 Hydroelectric Power (HEP) Project.

Mr. Manohar Lal reaffirmed India’s commitment to advancing hydropower development with Bhutan. He assured full support to Bhutan in this critical area of collaboration, underscoring the strategic and mutually beneficial nature of these projects.

India and Bhutan share a robust partnership in the hydropower sector, with several key projects contributing significantly to Bhutan’s economy and providing renewable energy to India. This meeting marks another step forward in deepening bilateral relations and enhancing regional energy security through sustainable energy cooperation.