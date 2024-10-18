THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India and Bhutan Discuss Strengthening Hydropower Cooperation

Oct 18, 2024

ADITYA RAJ DAS / NEW DELHI

Bhutan’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, met with Power Minister Manohar Lal in New Delhi today. The meeting focused on strengthening the longstanding cooperation between the two nations in the hydropower sector. Both sides discussed enhancing their collaboration to further boost energy production from the Puna-1 Hydroelectric Power (HEP) Project.

Mr. Manohar Lal reaffirmed India’s commitment to advancing hydropower development with Bhutan. He assured full support to Bhutan in this critical area of collaboration, underscoring the strategic and mutually beneficial nature of these projects.

India and Bhutan share a robust partnership in the hydropower sector, with several key projects contributing significantly to Bhutan’s economy and providing renewable energy to India. This meeting marks another step forward in deepening bilateral relations and enhancing regional energy security through sustainable energy cooperation.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India has potential to become global chemicals manufacturing hub: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri

Oct 18, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India extends its first-ever rupee-denominated Line of Credit under IDEAS

Oct 17, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

CBDT amends income tax rules to ease TDS, TCS credit claims for salaried employees

Oct 17, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR’s Air Quality Deteriorates to ‘Poor’ as Smog engulfs City

October 18, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Dharmendra Pradhan interacts with scholars of 5 newly classified classical languages

October 18, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India has potential to become global chemicals manufacturing hub: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri

October 18, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India and Bhutan Discuss Strengthening Hydropower Cooperation

October 18, 2024