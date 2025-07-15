Asian Markets Close Higher; China Lags, European Indices Trade Flat Amid Cautious Sentiment

AMN

Asian equity markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday, buoyed by improved risk appetite and positive cues from Wall Street overnight. Investor optimism was driven by hopes of policy easing in major economies and signs of stabilizing inflation. However, China remained an outlier, dragged down by ongoing concerns over its sluggish economic recovery and property sector troubles.

In the region, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index led the gains, rising 1.57%, supported by buying in tech and financial stocks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.55%, extending its strong momentum as the yen remained weak, aiding exporters. South Korea’s Kospi edged up 0.41%, with chipmakers leading the rally, while Singapore’s Straits Times Index advanced 0.26%.

On the other hand, China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.42%, as concerns over lackluster domestic demand and weak investor confidence continued to weigh on sentiment, despite efforts by Beijing to revive growth.

Meanwhile, European markets remained subdued in early trade, with investors adopting a cautious stance ahead of key economic data releases later in the week. As per the latest updates:

Germany's DAX inched up 0.11%.

Traders are closely watching upcoming earnings reports and macroeconomic indicators for clearer direction, especially inflation figures from the US and Europe, which could shape the outlook on interest rate policy going forward.