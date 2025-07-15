Modest gains for US markets as investors monitor latest tariff threats

US stocks closed with modest gains on Monday as investors continued to keep a watch on President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats, but held steady ahead of earning reports and economic data, due this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Index rose 0.20 per cent to close at 44,460, while the S&P 500 inched up 0.14 per cent and settled at 6,269. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.27 per cent to 20,640. Trump announced over the weekend that the US will levy 30 per cent tariffs on the EU and Mexico from August 1st. Both the EU and Mexico have indicated they wanted to keep negotiating with the Trump administration. The US president has also sent letters to more than 20 countries over the past week, informing them of import tariffs from next month.