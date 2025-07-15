Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Modest gains for US markets as investors monitor latest tariff threats

Jul 15, 2025

US stocks closed with modest gains on Monday as investors continued to keep a watch on President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats, but held steady ahead of earning reports and economic data, due this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Index rose 0.20 per cent to close at 44,460, while the S&P 500 inched up 0.14 per cent and settled at 6,269. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.27 per cent to 20,640. Trump announced over the weekend that the US will levy 30 per cent tariffs on the EU and Mexico from August 1st. Both the EU and Mexico have indicated they wanted to keep negotiating with the Trump administration. The US president has also sent letters to more than 20 countries over the past week, informing them of import tariffs from next month.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian Markets Close Higher; China Lags, European Indices Trade Flat Amid Cautious Sentiment

Jul 15, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Rupee appreciates by 17 paise to close at 85.81 paise against US dollar

Jul 15, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 15: Sensex Climbs 317 Pts, Nifty Nears 25,200

Jul 15, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

آموں کے بہانے امن کی پیشکش! یونس کا مودی کو میٹھا پیغام

15 July 2025 8:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत-बांग्लादेश तनाव के बीच यूनुस की ‘मीठी कूटनीति’, मोदी को भेजे 1,000 किलो आम

15 July 2025 8:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Mangoes to Modi: Yunus’ sweet diplomacy amid strained India-Bangladesh ties

15 July 2025 8:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian Markets Close Higher; China Lags, European Indices Trade Flat Amid Cautious Sentiment

15 July 2025 8:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!