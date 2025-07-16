Madhya Pradesh CM Wraps Up Dubai Visit with Strong Investment Pitch and Partnerships

AMN

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav wrapped up his three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates today, delivering a compelling investment pitch that’s already generating significant interest from global investors. The Chief Minister’s packed Dubai schedule included high-level meetings with UAE government officials, business leaders, and Indian diaspora members, all focused on positioning Madhya Pradesh as India’s next major investment destination.

At the ‘Madhya Pradesh Business Investment Forum’ hosted alongside the Indian Business and Professional Council, Dr. Yadav made his case directly to potential investors. “Madhya Pradesh invites you to invest, with endless possibilities in all sectors,” he declared, highlighting the state’s new business-friendly policies and commitment to adapting to entrepreneurs’ needs. The Chief Minister promised Businesses that they can launch operations within just thirty days, thanks to a dedicated Investment Facilitation Cell, reduced red tape, and a transparent land allotment system.

Senior officials outlined the Industrial Policy 2025 and MSME Policy 2025, offering up to fifty per cent support on capital expenses, complete stamp duty exemptions, and targeted subsidies across green infrastructure, research and development, exports, and industrial housing. Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey made a striking claim about the state’s high-tech push into semiconductors, space technology, and deeptech sectors. “On day one, investors in our data centre sector can be cash-positive. That’s the kind of policy backing we offer,” he announced, revealing plans for new Centres of Excellence and innovative funding models.

Consul General of India in Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan, placed the visit in a broader context, calling the India-UAE relationship “one of the most consequential bilateral partnerships in the world today.” He pointed to the dramatic surge in trade since the 2022 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, emphasising Madhya Pradesh’s competitive advantages in agriculture, renewables, tourism, and digital economy.

The Chief Minister’s diplomatic outreach included a crucial meeting with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, plus corporate discussions with heavyweights like Emirates, Lulu Group, DP World, Texmas, G42, Sharaf DG, Tata Group, and Gulf Islamic Investments. Dr. Yadav also toured key facilities, including the BAPS Hindu Mandir and Dubai Textile City, culminating in a significant MoU signing with Texmas to strengthen textile and industrial collaboration.

The visit balanced business with community engagement. A cultural and networking event at JW Marriott brought together the Indian diaspora, while a tourism investment roundtable and business forum featured detailed presentations from state officials. “Madhya Pradesh, with its strength in food processing, textiles, green energy, wellness, and startups, is ready to become a hub for global business,” Dr. Yadav concluded, expressing confidence that this visit marks the beginning of a new chapter in UAE-MP economic cooperation.