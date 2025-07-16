Final Trade July 16: Domestic Equities End Flat Amid Global Jitters, Sensex up by 63 Pts

BIZ DESK

Indian Domestic benchmark indices closed marginally higher on Wednesday, July 16, as cautious sentiment prevailed across global markets following a slight uptick in US inflation. The BSE Sensex edged up by 63 points to 82,634 (+0.08%), while the NSE Nifty50 gained 16 points to 25,212 (+0.06%), reflecting a lackluster but resilient performance.

Broader Market Resilience and Sectoral Nuances:

While the frontline indices remained range-bound, the broader market displayed relative resilience. The Mid-Cap index rose 0.10 per cent, while the Small-Cap index added 0.28 per cent, indicating continued appetite for growth-oriented smaller companies. This divergence often suggests that domestic liquidity remains supportive, even as institutional investors adopt a wait-and-watch approach on large-caps due to global uncertainties.

Sectoral performance was a mixed bag, reflecting a rotation of investor interest. Technology-related sectors were among the top performers, with Focused IT rising 0.67 per cent, Information Technology adding 0.66 per cent, and Services advancing 0.55 per cent. This could be attributed to a defensive tilt towards sectors perceived to be less vulnerable to economic cycles or a renewed interest in growth stocks after recent corrections.

Conversely, cyclical sectors faced selling pressure. The Metal sector slipped 0.61 per cent, likely weighed down by concerns over global industrial demand and commodity prices in light of inflation data. Commodities lost 0.37 per cent, and Capital Goods shed 0.24 per cent, indicating some profit-booking in these economically sensitive segments.

Stock-Specific Movements:

Within the Sensex, 15 out of 30 companies closed with gains, highlighting a balanced contribution to the index’s marginal uptick. Mahindra and Mahindra emerged as a top gainer, rising 2.10 per cent, possibly on positive auto sector outlook or company-specific news. Tech Mahindra added 1.94 per cent, aligning with the broader strength in the IT sector, and State Bank of India climbed 1.81 per cent, suggesting renewed interest in banking stocks.

On the losing side, Eternal lost 1.58 per cent, Sun Pharma shed 1.55 per cent, and Tata Steel slipped 1.10 per cent. These declines could be attributed to profit-booking, specific company news, or sector-wide weakness.

Market Breadth and Outlook:

The overall market breadth at the BSE was positive, with 2,338 companies advancing against 1,718 declining, and 162 remaining unchanged. This positive breadth, coupled with 78 companies hitting their 52-week high on the NSE (versus 22 hitting their 52-week low), suggests that while major indices were flat, a significant number of stocks found buying interest.

Looking ahead, market participants will closely monitor upcoming global economic data, particularly further inflation readings from major economies and any statements from central banks. Domestically, corporate earnings reports and monsoon progress will be key factors influencing market sentiment. Investors are likely to remain cautious, focusing on fundamentally strong companies with clear earnings visibility in the current uncertain global environment.

