HEALTH

World Iodine Deficiency Day aims to raise awareness about role of iodine

Oct 21, 2024

HEALTH DESK

World Iodine Deficiency Day, also known as Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day, is being observed across the globe today. The day serves as a reminder of the progress made in preventing iodine deficiency disorders through national and global initiatives.

It aims to raise awareness about the essential role of iodine in maintaining good health and emphasizes the consequences of iodine deficiency. Iodine is a crucial component of the thyroid hormones, thyroxine and triiodothyronine, which regulate metabolism and are vital for fetal and infant development. Iodine deficiency has numerous adverse effects on growth and development and is the most common cause of preventable intellectual disability in the world.

Iodine deficiency disorders result from inadequate thyroid hormone production due to insufficient iodine intake. During pregnancy and early infancy, iodine deficiency can cause irreversible effects. The government launched the National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control Programme (NIDDCP) to address iodine deficiency disorders

