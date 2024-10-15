New Office Bearers of All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat, Delhi Chapter announced

Protection of Waqf Properties a Key Agenda of meeting

An important meeting of the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (Registered), Delhi Chapter, was held on Sunday Oct 13 at Abul Fazl Enclave, Delhi, where the elections of new office bearers were conducted. Syed Mohammad Noorullah was elected as President, Dr. M. Rehmatullah as Vice President, and Dr. Mohammad Ali Jauhar as General Secretary.

Additionally, Mohammad Tayyab was elected as Working General Secretary, Advocate Sarfaraz Hussain as Secretary, and Mohammad Maroof as Treasurer. The executive committee members elected are Yaseen Rana, Sardar Ahmed Gilani, Dr. Syed Shadab Hussain, Atiq Ahmed, Syed Masood Ahmed, Shaheen Kausar, Professor Abdul Qayyum Ansari, Waqar ul Haq, Atiqur Rahman Siddiqui, Mohammad Tahir, Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam, Atiq Ahmed, Mujammil Hussain, Syed Ishrat Hussain, and Tanveer Jahan.

New Leadership to Actively Address Issues

The President of All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (Registered), Dr. Zafarul Islam Khan, extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected office bearers. He emphasized that the new leadership of the Delhi Chapter will work diligently on Muslim community issues, particularly focusing on the problems concerning waqf (religious endowments). Dr. Khan expressed deep concerns about the Government’s Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, terming it unconstitutional and aimed at taking control of waqf lands. He assured that the Majlis is fully committed to preventing such actions.

During the discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, Advocate Anas Tanveer, Dr. Zafarul Islam Khan, and Kamal Farooqui denounced the bill, calling it a conspiracy against the Muslim community. The speakers pledged that the Delhi Chapter’s new team would raise this issue strongly before the Government and work with public support to resolve this problem.

Nationwide Representatives Attend the Meeting

The meeting witnessed the participation of several key personalities, including Maulana Ataur Rahman Qasmi, Maulana Mohammad Arshad Nadvi, Advocate Mohammad Kazmi, Syed Ahmed Kidwai, Zaheerul Hasan, Maulana Abrar Makki, and Maulana Abdul Qadir, among others.

The election results were announced by the Returning Officer, Syed Tahseen, in the presence of representatives from across the country, who congratulated the newly elected office bearers and wished them success in their new roles.

On this occasion, speakers particularly emphasized the need to safeguard waqf properties in Delhi and ensure their proper utilization. They described the government’s proposed amendments as unconstitutional and vowed that the Majlis would actively fight against these changes. The newly elected team of the Delhi Chapter is expected to take significant steps to address these issues and convey the concerns of the community to the Government effectively.