Muslim Personal Law Board seeks time from President of India on Waqf Bill

AMN / New Delhi

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has requested the President of India, Mrs. Droupadi Marmara, for an urgent meeting before giving her assent to the Waqf Bill passed by Parliament.



Muslim Personal Law Board spokesperson Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas told the press that the Board’s General Secretary Maulana Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, in his letter, explained the reason for the meeting and said that we want you to listen to us before giving your assent to the Waqf Act passed by Parliament, as to how this law is against the fundamental rights of the Constitution of India and is a direct blow to the interests of Muslims.



The letter further said that we feel that several provisions of the law require reconsideration as they are in direct conflict with the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, especially regarding religious freedom, equality and protection of religious institutions. Waqf has played a historic role in the religious and welfare activities of Muslims.

We feel that the amendments made in the Waqf Act at this time adversely affect the management and administration of Waqf and its autonomy. According to Dr. Ilyas, the General Secretariat Board in its letter requested the President that the seriousness of the situation and the protection of the religious freedom and constitutional rights of a large minority of the country require that you grant us an immediate meeting so that we can place our concerns before you so that it can be addressed within the ambit of the Constitution.