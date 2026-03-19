Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday as Shawwal moon not sighted in India sub continent

Last Updated on March 19, 2026 11:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims, will be celebrated in India on Saturday as the moon of Shawwal month of 1447 Hijri was not sighted in any parts of India today.

“The moon of Holy Shawwal month of 1447 Hijri was not sighted in the sky of the country today. The holy Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday,” Religious leaders said.

Eid-ul-Fitr is an Arabic word meaning “festival of breaking of the fast”.

The festival marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk during the holy month.

On the Eid day morning, usually, Muslim devotees gather at mosques and prayer venues to perform Eid prayers and greet each other.

The festival is celebrated by visiting residences of friends and relatives, hosting food parties and sharing sweets.

Children not only get new clothes and shoes, but also receive cash gifts called “Salami” from their elders, relatives and well-wishers.

The occasion is seen as a time of forgiveness and giving thanks to Almighty Allah for helping people to complete their month-long spiritual fasting.

Many Muslims distribute cash and food to the less fortunate ones