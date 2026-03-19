The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

QAUMI AWAAZ

Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday as Shawwal moon not sighted in India sub continent

Mar 19, 2026

Last Updated on March 19, 2026 11:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims, will be celebrated in India on Saturday as the moon of Shawwal month of 1447 Hijri was not sighted in any parts of India today.

“The moon of Holy Shawwal month of 1447 Hijri was not sighted in the sky of the country today. The holy Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday,” Religious leaders said.

Eid-ul-Fitr is an Arabic word meaning “festival of breaking of the fast”.
The festival marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk during the holy month.

On the Eid day morning, usually, Muslim devotees gather at mosques and prayer venues to perform Eid prayers and greet each other.

The festival is celebrated by visiting residences of friends and relatives, hosting food parties and sharing sweets.

Children not only get new clothes and shoes, but also receive cash gifts called “Salami” from their elders, relatives and well-wishers.

The occasion is seen as a time of forgiveness and giving thanks to Almighty Allah for helping people to complete their month-long spiritual fasting.

Many Muslims distribute cash and food to the less fortunate ones

Related Post

QAUMI AWAAZ

Prominent Muslim Leaders unite to Support “Mission 10,000 Students” at Iftar Gathering

Mar 18, 2026
AMN ARTICLES QAUMI AWAAZ

UN Voices Concern Over Rising Hate Against Muslims Worldwide

Mar 15, 2026
QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

UP: Allahabad High Court rejects Govt decision to restrict number of Nmazis in a mosque #Sambhal

Mar 14, 2026

You missed

URDU SECTION

گوریا کی گم ہوتی آواز: کیا ہم فطرت سے دور ہوتے جا رہے ہیں؟

20 March 2026 1:55 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

गौरैया की खामोश होती आवाज़: क्या हम प्रकृति से दूर होते जा रहे हैं?

20 March 2026 2:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN ARTICLES

Vanishing Chirps: The Silent Crisis of the Sparrow

20 March 2026 1:21 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारतीय रेलवे का बड़ा कदम: QR कोड वाले स्टाफ ID और ट्रैसेबल फूड पैकेट से अवैध वेंडिंग पर लगेगी रोक

20 March 2026 1:19 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments