Muslim body thanks opposition parties for their role on Waqf Bill

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

A prominent representative body of Indian Muslims, the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (Regd.) has expressed gratitude towards opposition parties — especially the INDIA alliance and the Congress party and their Members for showing full resistance against Waqf Bill and voting unitedly against it in the Parliament.

In a statement the President of the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (Regd.), Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan said that iN the parliament and outside opposition parties have proven that India’s conscience is still alive, India is still secular, and the future of the minorities in India is still secure and safe.

Dr. Khan said that we hope the political circumstances will soon change and this oppressive Waqf Bill will be consigned to the dustbin of history. Dr. Khan also announced that the Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat will soon file a petition in the Supreme Court against this oppressive bill.

Dr. Khan said that the forcibly introduced Waqf Bill is a ploy to seize the properties that have been endowed over centuries by the ancestors of the Muslim community. It is not easy to prove the ownership of old properties in our country, and this applies to all ancient religious properties. But it is surprising that the laws for religious properties of all other communities are different from this law. In those cases, people of other religions are not made members of their trusts; no documents are demanded for old religious buildings; temples are not searched underneath them; nor is the collector given the authority to make a final decision on their ownerships.

Dr Khan said this bill has been brought by the same party that, through dozens of its actions, has tried to push Muslims to the margins — a party that has no Muslim minister, member of Parliament, or even an MLA in its ranks, and which has launched a war against Muslim Personal Law, mosques, madrasas, etc. This is the same party whose affiliated armed gangs have killed and injured hundreds of Muslims through lynching over the past eleven years and have illegally bulldozed countless homes. We have no good expectations from such a government. We believe that the situation will change, and all actions carried out under the politics of hate will also come to an end.

Muslim Personal Law Board seeks time to meet President Waqf Bill

AMN / New Delhi

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has requested the President of India, Hon’ble Mrs. Droupadi Marmara, for an urgent meeting before giving her assent to the Waqf Bill passed by Parliament.



Muslim Personal Law Board spokesperson Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas told the press that the Board’s General Secretary Maulana Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, in his letter, explained the reason for the meeting and said that we want you to listen to us before giving your assent to the Waqf Act passed by Parliament, as to how this law is against the fundamental rights of the Constitution of India and is a direct blow to the interests of Muslims.



The letter further said that we feel that several provisions of the law require reconsideration as they are in direct conflict with the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, especially regarding religious freedom, equality and protection of religious institutions. Waqf has played a historic role in the religious and welfare activities of Muslims.

We feel that the amendments made in the Waqf Act at this time adversely affect the management and administration of Waqf and its autonomy. According to Dr. Ilyas, the General Secretariat Board in its letter requested the President that the seriousness of the situation and the protection of the religious freedom and constitutional rights of a large minority of the country require that you grant us an immediate meeting so that we can place our concerns before you so that it can be addressed within the ambit of the Constitution.