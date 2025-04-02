DMK will protect the Muslims of Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has said that the DMK will always support Muslims’ political rights and protect the Tamil Nadu community. He was speaking at an Iftar function organized by his party last week.

“Whenever there has been a political threat to the Muslim community, the DMK has acted to safeguard the interest of the Muslims,” he said, and added that “the DMK will never allow the BJP government’s disruptive plans to be implemented in Tamil Nadu.”

“Among the 28 states of India, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is the only CM who has the gum and gustation to publicly proclaim with conviction that he will protect the Muslims,” MLA Jawaharullah and the head of the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi party, said, who is an ally of the DMK.

“According to 2011 census the percentage of Muslims in seven state of India is much higher than Tamil Nadu: Bihar 17 % -UP -19%- West Bengal 27% -Kerala 27%-Assam 34% -J&K 68%, but no Chief Minister of these states has given any public assurances to protect the Muslims,” the MLA who was also present at the function said.

“Muslims in Tamil Nadu are only 6% of the population and do not electorally matter in the arithmetic of the electoral politics of the state, but still the DMK leader has shown conviction to protect the Muslims is something laudable,” the MLA said.

The DMK largesse for Muslims in Tamil Nadu includes the 3.5% reservation for backward caste Muslims introduced by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. In a recent event, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the construction of a guest house in Chennai for Hajj pilgrims. The DMK government has taken some other Muslim specific welfare policies in the state.

“On Tamil Nadu State assembly elections due for next year, whether this is not a political campaign by the Chief Minister,” the MLA from Papanasam Constituency said, “there are no takers of the BJP’s allegation of Muslim appeasement policy in the Dravidian majority Hindu state.

“The majority of voters support the DMK and have rejected the Hindu appeasement of the politics of the BJP. This can be certified by the election results of the state and also through the DMK’s vote percentage. The MLA concluded that DMK’s vote share is 37% in the state assembly and 47% in the Lok Sabha.”