Parliament adopts statutory resolution confirming President’s rule in Manipur

AMN WEB DESK

Parliament has adopted a Statutory Resolution confirming the imposition of the President’s Rule in Manipur, with the Rajya Sabah giving its nod early this morning. The Statutory Resolution is related to the Proclamation issued by the President on the 13th of February this year under Article 356(1) of the Constitution in relation to Manipur. The Lok Sabha has already approved it.

Replying to a debate on the Resolution, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that since November last year, no violence was reported in Manipur. He also rejected the opposition’s allegation that the President’s rule was imposed in the State due to the failure in handling the situation. He also said that after the resignation of the State Chief Minister, no party came forward to stake claim to form the government and given it, the President’s Rule was imposed there. Mr Shah also rejected the Congress allegation, saying that there was not any No-Confidence motion against Manipur Chief Minister as Congress did not have numbers to do so. The Home Minister said 10 thousand youth gave up arms and surrendered in the northeast. He added that since the appointment of Ajay Kumar Bhalla as Governor of the State, peace is prevailing there. He informed that two meetings of the two communities in Manipur have already taken place, and the third and final meeting of these communities is expected to take place in New Delhi soon.

Earlier, initiating a discussion on the resolution, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Government of failing to control the violence in Manipur. He alleged that there is no strategy and long-term policy concerning Manipur. He also demanded an inquiry in connection with the violence in the State. Mr Kharge said the entire country stands with the people of Manipur, and this House must send out a message of peace for the people there.

Dr Ajit Madhavrao Gopchade of the BJP supported the resolution and said that the Narendra Modi government has given five times more funds than the Congress government. He said there should be no politics on the issue related to the stability of Manipur.

Derek O’ Brien of the TMC, Dr Kanimozhi and NVN Somu of the DMK and Sanjay Singh of the AAP also participated in the discussion.