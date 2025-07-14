9 Killed, Several Injured as Mango-Laden Lorry Overturns in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya District

AMN

Nine people died in a road accident that occurred last night in the Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh. Several others were seriously injured in the incident.

According to officials, the accident occurred when a lorry carrying mangoes from Rajampet to Railwaykodur market overturned on the embankment of the Reddypalli pond in Pullampeta mandal. The injured have been shifted to Rajampet Government Hospital. Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer has expressed deep anguish and profound grief on the road accident that happened last night.