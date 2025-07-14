Rail Services Restored Between Chennai and Arakkonam After Freight Train Fire Incident

AMN

Rail services were restored between Chennai and Arakkonam today. The restoration work of removing the burnt diesel trucks from the tracks was completed today.

The incident happened yesterday when a diesel truck of the freight train from Ennore to Walajahbad started burning. Following the incident rail services between Chennai and Arakkonam and other services were partially cancelled and diverted yesterday. The electric lines were switched off to avert further damage. The services were restored today after a day long work at the site.