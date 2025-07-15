Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Odisha Girl Dies after Self-Immolation Over Sexual Harassment; Political Storm Erupts

Jul 15, 2025
AMN / Bhubaneswar
A 20-year-old college student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, Odisha, who attempted self-immolation last week following alleged sexual harassment by a faculty member, has succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. The tragedy has sparked public outrage and political uproar across the state.

According to reports, the girl had accused a faculty member of persistent sexual harassment. Failing to get justice, she set herself on fire in protest. She was undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, where she passed away late last night.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has promised strict action against those responsible and announced an ex-gratia of ₹20 lakh for the victim’s family. He termed the incident as “deeply painful” and a matter of grave concern.

President Droupadi Murmu, who hails from Odisha, yesterday met the grieving parents at AIIMS and expressed her deep anguish.

Political leaders have strongly condemned the incident. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a scathing post, called it “nothing less than murder by the system,” highlighting the failure of institutional mechanisms to protect young women. Former CM and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik also called the episode “shocking and distressing.”

The Odisha Congress has called for a statewide bandh on Thursday, demanding justice for the victim and improved safety measures for women. The bandh has been backed by eight political parties, including the Left and NCP.

Police have arrested the accused faculty member and the college principal, both of whom have been suspended by the state government.

The incident has reignited a broader debate on sexual harassment on campuses and the urgent need for institutional accountability in safeguarding students—especially young women—from abuse and intimidation.

