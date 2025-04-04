Chaiti Chhath Puja concludes with Pratahkalin Arghya to rising sun

AMN/ WEB DESK

The four-day Chaiti Chhath Puja celebrations concluded this morning with Pratahkalin Arghya or morning oblations to the rising Sun. Devotees across Bihar offered prayers to the Sun God and Chhati Maiya at different Chhath ghats on the banks of rivers in the deep waist water. Lakhs of devotees thronged to different Chhath ghats on the banks of rivers like Ganga, Gandak, Kosi and other prominent rivers to offer prayers.

Devotees also distributed prasad to people at Chhath Ghat after Puja.