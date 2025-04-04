Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chaiti Chhath Puja concludes with Pratahkalin Arghya to rising sun

Apr 4, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The four-day Chaiti Chhath Puja celebrations concluded this morning with Pratahkalin Arghya or morning oblations to the rising Sun. Devotees across Bihar offered prayers to the Sun God and Chhati Maiya at different Chhath ghats on the banks of rivers in the deep waist water. Lakhs of devotees thronged to different Chhath ghats on the banks of rivers like Ganga, Gandak, Kosi and other prominent rivers to offer prayers.

Devotees also distributed prasad to people at Chhath Ghat after Puja.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana CM alerts officials as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

Apr 4, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Northern Railway announces Vistadome special train between Banihal & Budgam

Apr 4, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K has 5 under-construction hydroelectric projects with 3,090 MW capacity: Power Minister

Apr 4, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana CM alerts officials as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

4 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Northern Railway announces Vistadome special train between Banihal & Budgam

4 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K has 5 under-construction hydroelectric projects with 3,090 MW capacity: Power Minister

4 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

MP: 8 die due to suffocation during religious event

4 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!