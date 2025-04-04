Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Karnataka CM requests Maharashtra to release water for drinking needs

Apr 4, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has requested his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis to release water from Warna and Koyna reservoirs to Krishna River and from Ujjani reservoir to Bhima River to meet drinking water needs in North Karnataka regions.

In a letter to Mr Fadnavis on 1st of this month, the Congress leader highlighted that Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Yadagiri and Raichur districts in north Karnataka have been facing a severe shortage of drinking water due to depleted reservoirs since the beginning of March.

Acknowledging the Maharashtra government’s support on such occasions in earlier years, he thanked them for releasing water to the Krishna river in the past as well to meet the drinking water needs of human beings and livestock.

